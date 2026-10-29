Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian authorities on Thursday dismantled four alleged “terrorist cells” and arrested 16 members, as well as three individuals accused of gathering and sending information to an “enemy” in the country's southeast.

In a statement, Iran's Intelligence Ministry said security personnel identified the cells in central and southern parts of Sistan and Baluchestan province, with the help of public reports, continuous intelligence and operational surveillance, and cooperation with other security agencies. It described the cells as working for Israel and the United States. “Some of those arrested had come from abroad.”

Several of the detainees were involved in assassinations targeting members of Iran's Law Enforcement Command in the city of Iranshahr, the ministry added.

Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the detainees, including nine Kalashnikov rifles, two US-made M4 rifles, and seven Colt pistols, along with their ammunition.

In a separate operation, the ministry identified and arrested three individuals accused of collecting and transmitting information about the locations of military, defense, and security headquarters and facilities in the southern part of the province.