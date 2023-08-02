Breakthrough treatment eradicates all "Corona" viruses permanently

Shafaq News / Scientists in Singapore achieved a medical breakthrough to eliminate all types of the Covid viruse using antibodies.

According to a report published by the British newspaper "Metro", Singaporean scientists have achieved a "remarkable medical breakthrough" by discovering antibodies that could potentially eradicate "Covid" viruses once and for all.

These viruses have plagued humanity for several years, until the development of a vaccine that made the human body capable of resisting them.

However, the vaccine does not eliminate the viruses or prevent their spread and transmission between humans, according to al-Arabiya website.

Initially, the antibodies were isolated from the blood of a recovered patient who had previously contracted "SARS" and had received a Covid-19 vaccine, which spread worldwide in early 2020.

The "Duke-NUS" Medical School in Singapore, which led the research, stated, "This unique combination of previous coronavirus infection and vaccination resulted in an extremely broad and powerful immune response of antibodies capable of neutralizing almost all related coronaviruses."

Six antibodies were obtained that can neutralize various coronaviruses, including "Covid-19" and "SARS," as well as variants such as "Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Omicron", in addition to the original "SARS" virus and several other coronaviruses transmitted from bats and pangolins.

According to the scientists, the most potent antibody called "E7" works by targeting a specific weakness in the virus's spike protein, which it uses to invade cells.

The antibody "shuts down" the non-active rise and prevents the shape-changing process that the virus requires to infect cells and cause disease.

The lead and first researcher of the study, Dr. Shia Wan Ni, stated, "The effectiveness and broadness of the E7 antibody exceeded other antibodies associated with the SARS virus that we encountered."

"It maintained its activity even against the latest Omicron subvariants, while most other antibodies lost their effectiveness."

Professor Wang Linfa, the senior author and a world-renowned bat virus expert, pointed out that "this work demonstrates that inducing a broadly neutralizing antibody response against the sarbecoviruses is possible; it just needs the right immune sequence and delivery approach. This gives hope that a global vaccine for coronavirus can be achieved."

The spread of "Covid-19" for almost four years led to an unprecedented global pandemic in modern history.

Several vaccines were developed at a record pace, enabling widespread vaccination against the disease.

However, the "Covid-19" virus continued to mutate, giving rise to new variants and reducing the effectiveness of existing vaccines worldwide.

Professor Patrick Tan, Deputy Executive Director for Research, stated, "This collaborative effort led by Professor Wang and his team expands our ability to protect against current human health threats posed by coronavirus, as well as future viruses that may emerge."

He added, "This indicates the pivotal role that basic scientific research plays in advancing knowledge, with the goal of discovering new approaches to transforming medicine and improving lives."