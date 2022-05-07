Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's oil minister: KRG mismanages the oil wealth

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-07T19:28:42+0000
Iraq's oil minister: KRG mismanages the oil wealth

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, dismissed the Kurdistan Regional Government's management of the oil wealth as "faulty" and wasteful of the Iraqi treasury resources.

Ismail's remarks came during the fourth meeting of the opinion commission on the Supreme Federal Court's ruling against the KRG's oil and gas law, Saturday.

"It is erroneous to have the production costs equivalent to 50% of the price at which the KRG sells the oil. Such difference is wrong. It is also wrong to sell oil with a price that is remarkably below the price set by the state oil marketer, SOMO," the Minister said, "the income the treasury yields is only 50% of its value."

"All the countries in the world have a united oil policy; none has two," he continued, "we have noted the downsides of this issue when dealing with OPEC's restrictions. Iraq did not meet the limit it set because KRG failed to commit."

"It is obvious that the oil policy in Iraq is incomplete. The current situation should not persist. The oil file shall be run with a single comprehensive mentality," he concluded.

related

Iraqi staff protest against a British company southern Iraq

Date: 2020-04-26 11:19:42
Iraqi staff protest against a British company southern Iraq

Barclays keeps 2021 oil price outlook, supported by vaccine boost

Date: 2020-11-23 09:50:58
Barclays keeps 2021 oil price outlook, supported by vaccine boost

Oil rises, heads for best month since Feb 2021 on supply concerns

Date: 2022-01-31 06:37:51
Oil rises, heads for best month since Feb 2021 on supply concerns

The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for September 

Date: 2021-10-01 14:55:10
The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for September 

Oil set for 20% drop in 2020 as lockdowns weigh

Date: 2020-12-31 09:57:56
Oil set for 20% drop in 2020 as lockdowns weigh

Oil Rallies as Trump Returns To The White House

Date: 2020-10-06 15:47:01
Oil Rallies as Trump Returns To The White House

Russian oil production decreased

Date: 2019-11-02 13:05:25
Russian oil production decreased

Iraqi minister says BP mulls quitting Iraq, Lukoil wants to sell up

Date: 2021-07-03 20:27:58
Iraqi minister says BP mulls quitting Iraq, Lukoil wants to sell up