KRG reveals delay in white oil delivery by the Federal Government

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government announced a delay in receiving its annual share of white oil from the federal government today, stating that once the allocation arrives, distribution in mountainous regions will be expedited before winter, reaching city centers afterward.

So far, 300,000 families and more have received their share, with Erbil receiving 105,000 barrels, al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja 120,000 barrels, and Duhok 80,000 barrels.

The federal government sends 50 million liters of white oil annually to the region, but last year, only 28 million liters were sent.

Distribution for this year will commence in mid-November, and it is expected to be faster once the full allocation arrives in Kurdistan.