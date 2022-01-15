Federal Government to send 200 billion dinars to Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Federal Government of Iraq issued a decree to transfer 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to fund the salaries of the Region's public servants.

The Representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Baghdad, Fares Issa, said that the funds are dedicated to paying December's salaries.

"They will arrive in Kurdistan this week," he said.

On Wednesday, KRG said that the Federal Government of Iraq had allocated 200 billion dinars to finance the public servants' salaries.