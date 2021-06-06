Report

Iraq's oil exports to the U.S. exceeded 5 million barrels in May 2021

Date: 2021-06-06T08:14:27+0000
Shafaq News/ The American Energy Information Administration announced today that Iraq's oil exports to America exceeded 5 million barrels last May.

The administration said in its report, "Iraq exported 5,857,000 crude oil barrels during the past month, at a rate of 195 thousand barrels per day."

"Iraq exported, during the first week of May, 235,000 barrels per day, while an average of 199,000 barrels per day was exported in the second week. During the third week, an average of 184,000 barrels per day was exported. "An average of 163,000 barrels was exported daily during the fourth week."

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that Iraq ranked seventh after Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Ecuador, and Russia, and second in the Arab world after Saudi Arabia, whose exports to the U.S. during May amounted to 8,340,000 barrels per day.

