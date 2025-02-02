Iraq’s oil exports to US surge by 118,000 bpd in a week

Shafaq News/ Iraq's oil exports to the United States rose by 118,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to the previous week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday.

According to the EIA data, US crude oil imports from the top 9 countries averaged 5.981 million bpd last week, down by 92,000 barrels from the previous week's 6.073 million bpd.

"Iraq's oil exports to the US reached 336,000 bpd, up by 118,000 bpd from the previous week's 218,000 bpd," it confirmed.

The US's highest oil revenue last week came from Canada, averaging 3.716 million bpd, followed by Mexico at 521,000 barrels, Saudi Arabia at 417,000 barrels, and Venezuela at 319,000 barrels. The US also imported 283,000 bpd from Colombia, 114,000 from Brazil, 102,000 from Ecuador, and 92,000 from Nigeria.