Iraq's oil exports to US drop markedly in a week

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States dropped by more than half last week, according to data released on Sunday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA said US crude imports from ten major suppliers averaged 5.69 million barrels per day, an increase of 250,000 barrels per day from the previous week’s 5.44 million.

Iraq’s exports to the US averaged 162,000 barrels per day, down by 166,000 from the week before, when shipments reached 328,000 barrels per day.

The bulk of US imports last week came from Canada at an average of 3.85 million barrels per day. Mexico followed with 437,000 barrels per day, Brazil with 343,000, and Libya with 280,000.

According to the EIA, US crude imports from Saudi Arabia averaged 268,000 barrels per day, from Colombia 137,000, from Nigeria 93,000, from Venezuela 74,000, and from Ecuador 44,000.