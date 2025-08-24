EIA: Increase in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Washington

Iraqi oil exports to the United States edged higher last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from eight key countries reached 5.440 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, a decrease of 471.000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.911 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 328.000 bpd last week, which represented 186.000 bpd more than the previous week’s average of 142.000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.835 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 382.000 bpd, Saudi Arabia came next with 364.000 bpd, and Columbia with 184.000 bpd.

According to EIA data, the US imported 181,000 bpd from Brazil, 86,000 bpd from Libya, and 80,000 bpd from Nigeria, while no crude was imported from Venezuela or Ecuador during the week.