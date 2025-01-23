Iraq's oil exports exceed 100M barrels in December

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s total oil exports in December 2024 exceeded 100 million barrels of crude, the Ministry of Oil announced on Thursday.

According to the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) statistics, published by the ministry, the total exports of crude oil amounted to 101,024,596 barrels in December 2024.

The total crude oil exported from central and southern Iraq's oil fields reportedly reached 100,195,150 barrels. Meanwhile, the Qayyarah oil field exported a total of 519,931 barrels.

As for exports to Jordan, they totaled 309,515 barrels.

Notably, Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, relies on oil exports for more than 92% of its state budget, exporting 60% of its crude oil to Asia, 25% to Europe, and 15% to the US.