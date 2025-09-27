Iraq’s interior minister touts secure climate for foreign investment

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq secured an environment conducive to investment, Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari declared on Saturday, citing improved conditions for foreign companies.

Al-Shammari told Shafaq News that the ministry has created “a safe climate for investment in all details,” including security for oil and energy firms as well as civil defense measures.

“The ministry itself is entering investments through the Martyrs’ Fund and the Internal Security Forces Support and Development Fund,” he continued, noting partnerships with international companies aimed at improving services.

Among the ministry’s key projects, he added, are the rollout of electronic passports, an e-visa system, and new vehicle registration plates.