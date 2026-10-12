Iraq's customs revenue rises 32% in September

Iraq's customs revenue rises 32% in September
2026-10-12T11:41:35+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's General Customs collected 442.27 billion Iraqi dinars ($335 million) in September 2026, up from 334.20 billion dinars ($253 million) in September 2025, an increase of 108.07 billion dinars, or about 32%.

The commission attributed the rise to measures to improve customs efficiency, raise collection rates, and expand non-oil revenue.

*Dollar conversions are based on the official exchange rate of 1,320 Iraqi dinars per US dollar in effect during September 2026. The dinar was subsequently devalued in October.

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