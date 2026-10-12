Shafaq News- Mosul

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said on Monday that the government had formally invited international companies specializing in airport management and operations to invest in Mosul International Airport and develop its services.

During a visit to Mosul, al-Zaidi reviewed service and development projects, including the airport, and launched implementation work on a national initiative to distribute one million residential plots across Iraq.

Al-Zaidi said the government wanted international companies to do more than build a passenger terminal, emphasizing that it sought partners to help develop the airport and improve its services.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for a residential land distribution project described as Nineveh’s largest. The ceremony took place in the Damirji area, also known as Bab al-Sham, west of Mosul, as part of the national initiative to distribute one million residential plots to eligible citizens.

Nineveh’s allocation under the initiative includes 110,000 serviced residential plots. The project aims to address the province’s longstanding housing shortage and provide designated residential land to eligible groups, including families of people killed in service, wounded individuals, public-sector employees and other citizens.

Government and local sources told Shafaq News that launching the project at Mosul’s western entrance marked a step toward reducing pressure on the city center and supporting urban expansion into surrounding rural areas, adding that the expansion would include extending infrastructure networks and essential services to the newly designated residential areas.