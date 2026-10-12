Shafaq News- Erbil

Two unidentified drones struck the Azadi camp of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Koya district, east of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday, a local source told Shafaq News.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Iranian Kurdish opposition groups have maintained camps in the Kurdistan Region for decades, and drone attacks have hit several in recent months.

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