Shafaq News- Kuala Lumpur

Iraq’s U17 women’s national team ended its AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 loss to Syria on Sunday in the third and final round of Group E.

The match at MP Selayang Stadium in Kuala Lumpur remained goalless through the first half before Syria scored the only goal after the break.

Iraq had opened its campaign with a 14-0 defeat to India before losing 4-0 to hosts Malaysia in its second match.