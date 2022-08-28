Iraq's crude exports to US surge this week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, increase in the fourth week of August.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported an average of 225 million bpd of crude from Iraq on August 28.

Imports from Iraq averaged just 163 thousand bpd a week earlier.

The US weekly crude imports averaged 5.356 million bpd from eight countries during this period, down by 52 thousand bpd from 5.404 million bpd a week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.834 million bpd, followed by Mexico, Ecuador, and Saudi Arabia with 503, 278, and 247 thousand bpd, respectively.

Columbia and Nigeria supplied the U.S. with 143 and 72 thousand bpd. US oil imports from Trinidad and Tobago amounted to 54 thousand bpd only.