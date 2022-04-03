U.S. downscaled crude imports from Iraq in March, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 230 thousand barrels per day (bpd) in March, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday.

According to EIA's monthly report, March imports from Iraq amounted to 7.13 million barrels, 28% below January's 7.224 million barrels (average 258 bpd).

Iraq's oil exports to the U.S. averaged 188 thousand bpd in the first week of February, then 161 thousand bpd in the second. It jumped to 489 bpd in the third, then it nosedived to 89 thousand bpd in the fourth.

Iraq ranked fourth among the United States' top crude oil suppliers behind Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia.