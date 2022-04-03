Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. downscaled crude imports from Iraq in March, EIA says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-03T10:52:58+0000
U.S. downscaled crude imports from Iraq in March, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 230 thousand barrels per day (bpd) in March, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday.

According to EIA's monthly report, March imports from Iraq amounted to 7.13 million barrels, 28% below January's 7.224 million barrels (average 258 bpd).

Iraq's oil exports to the U.S. averaged 188 thousand bpd in the first week of February, then 161 thousand bpd in the second. It jumped to 489 bpd in the third, then it nosedived to 89 thousand bpd in the fourth.

Iraq ranked fourth among the United States' top crude oil suppliers behind Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia.

related

Oil bulls take charge as demand outlook improves, Brent up a fifth day

Date: 2021-06-16 05:54:09
Oil bulls take charge as demand outlook improves, Brent up a fifth day

U.S. increases crude imports from Iraq, EIA said

Date: 2021-08-15 06:38:51
U.S. increases crude imports from Iraq, EIA said

U.S. downsized crude imports from Iraq last week, EIA says

Date: 2021-09-12 07:37:07
U.S. downsized crude imports from Iraq last week, EIA says

U.S. upscales crude imports from Iraq, EIA says

Date: 2021-12-26 06:12:18
U.S. upscales crude imports from Iraq, EIA says

U.S. downscaled crude imports from Iraq in February, EIA says

Date: 2022-03-06 08:24:31
U.S. downscaled crude imports from Iraq in February, EIA says

The U.S. exempts Iraq from sanctions imposed on Iran to import gas for three more months

Date: 2021-01-05 06:44:04
The U.S. exempts Iraq from sanctions imposed on Iran to import gas for three more months