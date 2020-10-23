Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

U.S. warns Turkey of the "Serious Consequences" of testing the S-400 system

Category: World

Date: 2020-10-23T21:15:31+0000
U.S. warns Turkey of the "Serious Consequences" of testing the S-400 system

Shafaq News/ The Pentagon strongly condemned on Friday the test of a Russian-made S-400 missile defense system by Turkey and warned of "serious consequences".

"The U.S. Department of Defense condemns in the strongest possible terms Turkey's October 16 test of the S-400 air defense system", Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

"We object to Turkey's testing of this system, which risks serious consequences for our security relationship", Hoffman said, "We have been clear and unwavering in our position: an operational S-400 system is not consistent with Turkey's commitments as a U.S. and NATO ally", according to ASP.

 


related

Turkey to launch space trials for domestic rocket engines

Date: 2020-08-30 17:50:44
Turkey to launch space trials for domestic rocket engines

Turkey’s currency drops to record low

Date: 2020-10-09 11:28:25
Turkey’s currency drops to record low

By more than two billion $... Iraq tops the list of Turkish furniture importers

Date: 2019-10-20 14:08:29
By more than two billion $... Iraq tops the list of Turkish furniture importers

Erdogan converts another former church into a mosque

Date: 2020-08-21 15:34:37
Erdogan converts another former church into a mosque

Turkey exempts citizens of 5 countries from "Visa"

Date: 2020-02-20 11:50:32
Turkey exempts citizens of 5 countries from "Visa"

Self-administration in Kurdistan Syria announces “mobilization”

Date: 2019-10-09 11:03:38
Self-administration in Kurdistan Syria announces “mobilization”

Turkey to lift travel ban with Iraq on conditions

Date: 2020-06-13 09:37:55
Turkey to lift travel ban with Iraq on conditions

"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Date: 2020-09-01 08:54:46
"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested