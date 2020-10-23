U.S. warns Turkey of the "Serious Consequences" of testing the S-400 system

Shafaq News/ The Pentagon strongly condemned on Friday the test of a Russian-made S-400 missile defense system by Turkey and warned of "serious consequences".

"The U.S. Department of Defense condemns in the strongest possible terms Turkey's October 16 test of the S-400 air defense system", Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

"We object to Turkey's testing of this system, which risks serious consequences for our security relationship", Hoffman said, "We have been clear and unwavering in our position: an operational S-400 system is not consistent with Turkey's commitments as a U.S. and NATO ally", according to ASP.