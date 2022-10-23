Report

Iraq's weekly crude exports to US climbed last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, increase last week.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported an average of 130 thousand bpd of crude from Iraq last week.

Imports from Iraq averaged just 11 thousand bpd a week earlier.

The US weekly crude imports averaged 5.053 million bpd from nine countries during this period, lower by 167 thousand bpd from 5.220 million bpd a week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.372 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 747 and 230 thousand bpd, respectively.

