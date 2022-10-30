Report

Iraq's weekly crude exports to US climbed last week, EIA says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-30T06:17:06+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, increase last week.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported 5.357 thousand bpd of crude from nine countries last week.

The US weekly crude imports averaged 220 million bpd from Iraq during this period, lower by 130 thousand bpd from 5.220 million bpd a week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.483 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 509 and 325 thousand bpd, respectively.

