Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's weekly crude exports to US dropped last week, EIA says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-16T05:48:42+0000
Iraq's weekly crude exports to US dropped last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, decrease last week.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported an average of 109 thousand bpd of crude from Iraq last week.

Imports from Iraq averaged just 275 thousand bpd a week earlier.

The US weekly crude imports averaged 5.117 million bpd from nine countries during this period, lower by 103 thousand bpd from 5.220 million bpd a week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.300 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 759 and 370 thousand bpd, respectively.

related

OPEC approves an increase of 12 thousand bpd in September

Date: 2022-08-04 07:53:55
OPEC approves an increase of 12 thousand bpd in September

OPEC Reference basket hits the 84$/bbl threshold

Date: 2022-01-13 10:55:00
OPEC Reference basket hits the 84$/bbl threshold

The price of OPEC basket rose to $53.29 a barrel

Date: 2021-01-07 12:07:04
The price of OPEC basket rose to $53.29 a barrel

OPEC Reference basket shrugs more than two dollars

Date: 2021-07-08 10:46:56
OPEC Reference basket shrugs more than two dollars

OPEC expects robust demand despite India's crisis

Date: 2021-05-11 15:03:47
OPEC expects robust demand despite India's crisis

OPEC daily basket price stands at $110.46 a barrel

Date: 2022-03-31 11:48:58
OPEC daily basket price stands at $110.46 a barrel

Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC meeting

Date: 2021-03-04 07:14:12
Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC meeting

OPEC to stick to oil production deal in October, Iraq oil minister says

Date: 2021-09-19 15:17:29
OPEC to stick to oil production deal in October, Iraq oil minister says