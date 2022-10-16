Iraq's weekly crude exports to US dropped last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, decrease last week.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported an average of 109 thousand bpd of crude from Iraq last week.

Imports from Iraq averaged just 275 thousand bpd a week earlier.

The US weekly crude imports averaged 5.117 million bpd from nine countries during this period, lower by 103 thousand bpd from 5.220 million bpd a week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.300 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 759 and 370 thousand bpd, respectively.