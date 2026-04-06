Iraq's SOMO urges faster crude loading schedules after Hormuz transit exemption

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) has asked its customers to submit crude oil loading schedules within 24 hours after Iran exempted Iraq from transit restrictions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Khatam Al-Anbiya, the unified command of the country's military forces, announced the exemption on Saturday, citing the close ties between the two neighbors.

According to a document seen by Reuters, the April 5 request aims to ensure the continuity and stability of crude exports and allow the timely processing of shipping programs, including vessel nominations and contracted volumes in line with agreed terms.

SOMO confirmed in the document that all loading terminals, including Basra Oil Terminal and related facilities, are operating at full capacity, stressing Iraq's readiness to execute all contractual lifting programs without restrictions.

The move is intended to support Iraq's crude exports, which had reached approximately 99.8 million barrels, or around 3.3 million barrels per day, in February before dropping to around 800,000 barrels per day last month due to disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz caused by regional military tensions.

Separately, oil sources said on Sunday that shipments of Basra crude have begun moving to Kirkuk for export via the Kurdistan Region pipeline toward the Turkish port of Ceyhan, in a bid to increase export capacity and offset disruptions at traditional outlets. Exports through this route could reach around 340,000 barrels per day, according to a source at North Oil Company.