EIA: Iraq second in OPEC oil exports to US in February

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US crude oil imports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) climbed above 40 million barrels in February, with Iraq emerging as the second-largest supplier among member states, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

The United States imported 8.680 million barrels of crude from Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, placing it behind Saudi Arabia, which led with 14.749 million barrels. Venezuela followed in third place with 8.149 million barrels.

Nigeria supplied 3.893 million barrels, while Libya exported 3.114 million barrels. Kuwait delivered 1.111 million barrels, followed by Algeria with 412,000 barrels, Gabon with 306,000 barrels, and Equatorial Guinea with 258,000 barrels. The United Arab Emirates contributed 177,000 barrels.

No US crude imports were recorded from Congo or Iran over the same period.