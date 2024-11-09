Iraq's Oil Ministry: NGC investment in associated gas reaches 410 MMCF

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq's Deputy Minister of Oil for Gas Affairs, Ezzat Saber Ismail, highlighted the importance of the scheduled annual maintenance for oil and gas facilities, which boosts the investment in associated gas to 410 million cubic feet (MMCF) from crude oil supplied by the North Oil Company (NOC) fields in Kirkuk province.

Ismail's remarks came during a field inspection of the scheduled maintenance stages at North Gas Company (NGC), according to a statement from the Ministry of Oil.

The statement quoted Ismail saying, “The company's production lines contribute to the investment and production of 410 MMCF of associated gas, including 380 MMCF of dry gas for the national electricity grid and industrial facilities in the province and neighboring cities. Additionally, 1,100 tons of liquefied gas are produced and distributed to meet the cooking and fueling needs of Kirkuk and nearby provinces.”

“Maintenance at NGC's production facilities began on October 25 and will last for a month, ending before the month's close,” he added. “The work involves repairing production line 1000, while production continues on line 2000.”

Meanwhile, NGC's Director-General, Ahmed Abdul-Majid, urged workers to complete the maintenance project ahead of schedule by working around the clock.