Iraqi Oil Minister appoints new director for North Oil Company

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul-Ghani appointed a new director for the North Oil Company (NOC).

An informed source told Shafaq News, “Abdul-Ghani has appointed Amer Al-Mahiri as the new NOC director general, succeeding the dismissed director general.”

Earlier today, a local source in Kirkuk province reported that the Minister of Oil issued a ministerial order relieving Burkan Hassan Abdullah from his position as NOC Director General and appointing an interim manager.

The source informed our agency, "The dismissal was based on technical issues related to the NOC's operations and other concerns raised by the Ministry of Oil, resulting in his removal after more than four years in office."

"The dismissed director has been appointed as the Deputy Director General of Technical Affairs at the NOC," he added.