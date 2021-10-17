Baghdad and Erbil to bolster cooperation in the oil industry

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, received today, Sunday, Kurdistan's Minister of Natural Resources, Kamal Atrushi, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A readout issued by the Iraqi Ministry said that the Ministers discussed boosting the cooperation between the Federal and Regional governments in the oil file.

The Federal Minister of Oil shed light upon transparency and joining efforts for an optimal investment of the hydrocarbon resources throughout Iraq, which contributes to bolstering the economy and pushing forward sustainable development plans.

Ismail laid emphasis upon "promoting gas and clean energy projects in all our governorates to maximize the economic benefits and minimize harmful emissions."

For his part, al-Atrushi highlighted, according to the statement, "the readiness of the region and the Ministry of Natural Resources for cooperation and dialogue with the center and the [Federal] ministry to ultimately nurture the prospects of the oil industry."