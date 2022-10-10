Lawmakers file a motion to terminate the mandate of Iraq's acting finance minister

Shafaq News/ A group of lawmakers are collecting signatures in a bid to terminate the mandate of Iraq's Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail as an acting Minister of Finance, a source revealed on Monday.

The lawmakers, according to the source, accuse Ismail of "reluctance and fiasco" after he failed to "implement some of the food security bill's sections".

Simultaneously, the finance committee of the Iraqi parliament filed a motion to relieve Ismail from the duties of the finance minister and proceed with legal action against him.

In a correspondence addressing the parliament presidium, the committee said that Ismail violated Articles 33, 34/1st/B, and 35 of the financial administration law after he failed to submit the financial data to the legislative body.

Ismail, according to the committee, violated Articles 15/1st and 15/4th of the parliament's code for not responding to the committee's correspondence and hampering the implementation of the Food Security law.