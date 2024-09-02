Iraqi Parliament to question Oil Minister on foreign labor policies

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi MP Raed Al-Maliki announced that the Parliament will conduct a parliamentary inquiry into the use of foreign labor in the oil sector, targeting Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul-Ghani.

Al-Maliki revealed that the Parliament has approved the inquiry, affirming, “It will address the Ministry of Oil’s policies regarding the employment of foreign workers, plans for Iraqization or replacing foreign labor with locals, and national effort.”

The MP emphasized that the Parliament will also explore "other issues related to foreign labor, including its costs and the employment of national staff."

A date for Minister Abdul-Ghani’s appearance before the Parliament will be determined in due course, according to Al-Maliki.