Iraq to sign clean energy contracts before 2023, Iraqi MoE says

Shafaq News / Deputy Chairman of the Ministerial Council for Energy and Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar revealed the annual cost of using crude oil to generate electric power in Iraq.

Abdul-Jabbar said the government plans to reach 7500 megawatts through clean energy, by signing contracts and commitments before 2023.

He added that 40% of these contracts had been reached, noting that Iraq consumes huge quantities of crude oil, at a rate of 190,000 barrels at peak time, and therefore its cost on the public budget is up to 5 billion dollars a year.

The Minister of Oil pointed out that the production of one megawatt of liquid fuel amounts to 120 dollars, while the cost of producing energy from clean energy is 40 dollars.