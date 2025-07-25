Iraq's June oil exports top $6.69B

Shafaq News – Baghdad/ Erbil

Iraq earned more than $6.69 billion from crude oil exports in June, according to figures released by the Oil Ministry on Friday.

Data from the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) showed that total crude exports reached 98.88 million barrels last month, with average daily exports of approximately 3.29 million barrels.

Exports from fields in central and southern Iraq totaled 97.72 million barrels. Crude shipments from the Qayyarah field in the north amounted to 946,741 barrels.

Iraq also exported 216,878 barrels to Jordan during the same period, the ministry’s final monthly report showed.