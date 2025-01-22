China, India lead Iraqi oil imports in 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s crude oil exports recorded significant growth in 2024, with China and India emerging as the largest importers, according to data from the Energy Research Unit, based in Washington.

The data revealed that the two countries accounted for 60% of Iraq’s total oil exports during the year.

China led the imports, receiving an average of 1.19 million barrels per day (bpd), while India followed closely with 979,000 bpd.

Meanwhile, South Korea ranked third, importing 338,000 bpd, followed by the UAE with 287,000 bpd, and the United States at 242,000 bpd.

Notably, the UAE’s oil imports stand out, as the country utilizes Iraqi crude to power its Ruwais refinery, opting to export its own Murban crude, which fetches higher prices in international markets.