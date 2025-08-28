Iraq’s 2024 imports surge to $87.4B

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq imported goods worth more than $87B in 2024, a 33% increase from the previous year, according to the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

The figures show imports reached $87.41B, up from $65.83B in 2023. Asian countries dominated trade with $59B worth of exports to Iraq, followed by Western Europe at $11B and Arab states at just over $9B. South America supplied $4B, while North America contributed $2.7B. Smaller shares came from Eastern Europe, Oceania, Africa, and Central America.

Transport equipment topped the list of imported goods at $33.6B, followed by miscellaneous manufactures ($13.8B), industrial products ($10B), mineral fuels ($8.6B), and foodstuffs ($4.7B).

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani estimated Iraq’s 2025 imports at over $70B, underscoring the scale of the country’s dependency on foreign goods.