Iraq ranks third among US oil suppliers

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraqi oil exports to the United States increased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from 8 key countries reached 5.692 million (bpd) this week, up from 5.337 million bpd from the previous week’s average.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 378,000 bpd last week, a steep rise of 286,000 bpd from the previous week’s 92,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.961 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 562,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia at 149,000 bpd, Venezuela with 140,000 bpd, and Brazil with 164,000 bpd.

Imports from Colombia at 184,000 bpd, and Nigeria with 154,000 bpd. The EIA noted that the United States did not import any volumes from Ecuador or Libya during the week.