Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked third among Arab countries in gold reserves, holding 175.6 metric tons in September 2026, up from 162.7 tons a year earlier, according to World Gold Council figures.

Saudi Arabia led the Arab rankings with 323.1 tons, followed by Lebanon with 286.8 tons. Algeria ranked fourth with 173.6 tons, ahead of Libya with 146.7 tons, Egypt with 129.7 tons and Qatar with 116.2 tons.

Kuwait held 79 tons, followed by Jordan with 77.8 tons, the United Arab Emirates with 74.5 tons, Syria with 25.8 tons and Morocco with 22.1 tons. Tunisia, Oman and Bahrain recorded smaller reserves of 6.8, 6.7 and 4.7 tons, respectively.

Arab countries on the council’s list of the 100 largest gold holders held a combined 1,649.1 tons, accounting for 4.52% of the approximately 36,478 tons recorded worldwide. The rankings include countries and certain official institutions, drawing on data from central banks, the International Monetary Fund, and other official sources.