Iraq's FX reserves fall below $98B

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's foreign exchange reserves fell to $97.8 billion at the end of April from $100.3 billion a month earlier, according to Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) data released on Sunday.

CBI’s investments also declined, falling to 92.66 trillion Iraqi dinars (about $70B) from 95.32 trillion dinars (about $72B) in March, while cash holdings dropped to 566 billion dinars (about $430M) from 849 billion dinars (about $640M).

Gold reserves edged lower to 33.93 trillion dinars (about $25.7B) from 34.28 trillion dinars (about $26B) a month earlier.