Ronaki delivers 24-hour power to 90%+ of residents in KRI

Shafaq News- Erbil

More than 90% of residents in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) now receive round-the-clock electricity through the Ronaki project, while about 80% of subscribers, particularly low-income households, are paying less than they previously did for a combination of public electricity and private generator subscriptions, the KRI’s Ministry of Electricity stated on Thursday.

The average electricity bill in the KRI stands at about 34,000 Iraqi dinars (Approx. $26). The average is 36,000 dinars (Approx. $27) in Erbil, 30,000 (Approx. $23) in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 38,000 (Approx. $29) in Duhok, and 27,000 (Approx. $2) in Halabja.

Regarding consumption during the billing cycle, the average is 462 kilowatt-hours, while the consumption averaged 480 kilowatt-hours in Erbil, 418 in Sulaymaniyah, 516 in Duhok, and 368 in Halabja.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced earlier this month a one-time exceptional discount of up to 50% on debts accumulated by subscribers before the launch of the Ronaki project. The measure, it said, aims to encourage subscribers to settle their outstanding balances in a single payment.

In November 2024, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani launched the Ronaki project as part of a plan to gradually eliminate reliance on private generators and provide a sustainable electricity supply. Under the government’s announced plan, all homes, shops, and commercial sites across the Kurdistan Region are expected to receive electricity around the clock by the end of 2026.