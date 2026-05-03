Kurdistan Region inks $65.4M+ power station deal

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish Electricity Minister Kamal Mohammed Saleh signed a contract with Hero Company to implement three 132 kV power station projects in Shamamk, Eight Hasarok, and Taimar Industrial Zone in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, at a total cost of 100 billion Iraqi dinars (about $65.4M).

The ministry said the projects, set for completion within two years, aim to improve electricity supply in several neighborhoods of Erbil and surrounding areas. Saleh stressed their role in reducing pressure on the grid and urged the company to complete the work on time while adhering to approved designs and quality standards.

On May 14, 2025, the Kurdistan Region approved the Ronaki project to deliver stable, 24-hour electricity to all subscribers, reduce waste and overconsumption, ensure fair distribution, and protect public health and the environment. Led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the initiative will be implemented by the Ministry of Electricity in coordination with public sector institutions.