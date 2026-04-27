Iraq ranks among top global central bank gold buyers since 2020

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) ranked among the world’s largest central bank gold buyers between 2020 and 2025, amid a broad accumulation trend led by emerging markets facing global economic volatility and rising geopolitical risks, according to data from the World Gold Council.

Iraq recorded a net increase of approximately 74.6 metric tons in its gold reserves during the period, placing it 11th globally. China topped the list with additions exceeding 357 tons, followed by Poland and Turkiye, while countries such as India and Brazil also significantly boosted their holdings.

According to CBI, the country’s gold reserves exceeded 160 tons at the beginning of 2026. Data from the World Bank for March 2026 showed Iraq ranked third among Arab countries with reserves of 174.6 tons, accounting for 24.6 percent of its total foreign currency reserves, behind Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.