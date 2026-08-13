Severe heatwave grips Iraq with temperatures reaching 50°C

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is bracing for another day of intense summer heat on Thursday, with temperatures forecast to reach 50°C in three provinces and highs of up to 49°C in several others.

Maysan, Dhi Qar and Basra are expected to record the country's highest temperatures, according to the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology Monitoring Authority.

Baghdad, Diyala, Saladin, Karbala, Babil and Al-Anbar are forecast to see highs of 46°C to 48°C. Najaf, Wasit, Al-Diwaniyah and Al-Muthanna could reach 49°C.