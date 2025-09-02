Iraq holds 29th in global gold reserves

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq retained its 29th place globally and fourth in the Arab world for gold reserves, the World Gold Council revealed in its September 2025 statistics.

According to the report, Iraq’s gold reserves stand at 162.7 tons—nearly 17 percent of its total foreign currency reserves—ranking it behind Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Algeria in the Arab world.

Globally, the United States leads with 8,133 tons of gold, followed by Germany with 3,350 tons and Italy with 2,451 tons. At the bottom of the ranking, Iceland and Hong Kong each hold about two tons.



