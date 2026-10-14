Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq International Transportation, Airports and Logistics Exhibition and Conference (ITL Iraq Expo) has been postponed to November 25–27, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced on Tuesday.

The event, coinciding with World Sustainable Transport Day, will bring together government officials, business leaders, and public- and private-sector companies specializing in land, maritime, and air transport, as well as logistics services.

The program will feature a conference on sustainable transport and specialized seminars where industry experts will discuss opportunities for cooperation, partnerships, and the development of Iraq’s transport sector.