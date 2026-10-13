Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi lawmaker and former Communications Minister Hiyam al-Yasiri has questioned the appointment of four deputy prime ministers in the government of Ali al-Zaidi, asking about their duties, powers, and legal basis.

Political forces had divided up the positions and agreed to vote on them next Thursday, she said, adding that “Appointing four deputy prime ministers violates Article 139 of the Iraqi Constitution.”

Addressing members of parliament, al-Yasiri urged them not to base their votes solely on the positions of political party and bloc leaders, reminding them “of their responsibility for their decisions.”

Al-Yasiri sarcastically suggested that citizens be allowed to volunteer for the positions if they carry no salaries.

According to the parliament’s media office, the parliament will meet Thursday to vote on candidates for vacant and newly created cabinet positions, including deputy prime minister posts.