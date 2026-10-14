Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An Iraqi Army brigadier general and a soldier were killed in a bomb blast while a military force was conducting a sweep on the outskirts of Kirkuk, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Two other soldiers were wounded in the blast, with injuries of varying severity, the source added.

On Tuesday, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said Iraqi F-16 fighter jets had carried out three airstrikes on ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk. The SMC noted all targeted hideouts had been destroyed but did not specify whether any ISIS members were killed or wounded.

Read more: ISIS hits Iraqi night surveillance twice in 24 hours in Kirkuk's Hawija