Shafaq News- London

Iran’s seaborne crude exports fell to zero in the second week of September and remained there through October 5, energy analytics firm Vortexa reported on Tuesday.

Vortexa said Iranian crude exports had averaged 230,000 barrels per day on a 14-day basis at the start of September. Meanwhile, crude flows from Gulf producers excluding Iran recovered to more than 81% of pre-war levels, driven by higher Saudi exports.

Tehran still held about 83 million barrels of crude aboard tankers, including 43 million stranded west of the Strait of Hormuz. Vortexa maritime risk director Claire Jungman said the blockade had achieved what years of sanctions could not by effectively stopping Iranian crude from leaving the Gulf.

Liquefied petroleum gas exports from Iran also fell 48% month-on-month to their lowest level since at least January 2023, according to Vortexa.

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