Iraq overtakes Mexico and Saudi Arabia as US's second-largest oil supplier

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked second among oil exporters to the United States last week, surpassing Mexico and Saudi Arabia, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday.

The EIA reported that US crude oil imports from eight key suppliers averaged 6.333 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, down 676,000 barrels from the previous week's 5.657 million bpd.

“Iraq's oil exports to the US rose to 397,000 bpd last week, up 120,000 from the previous week's 277,000,” it affirmed.

The EIA indicated that most US oil imports last week came from Canada at 4.044 million bpd, followed by Iraq at 397,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia at 392,000 bpd, Brazil at 348,000 bpd, and Colombia at 283,000 bpd.

US crude oil imports averaged 279,000 bpd from Mexico, 204,000 from Libya, 173,000 from Venezuela, 110,000 from Nigeria, and 103,000 from Ecuador.