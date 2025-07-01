Iraq leads OPEC crude exports to US

Shafaq News – Washington/Baghdad

The US imported over 30M barrels of crude oil from OPEC member states in April 2025, spearheaded by Iraq, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Tuesday.

Iraq led the group, exporting 6.951M barrels, followed closely by Nigeria with 6.803M, and Saudi Arabia with 6.208M.

Venezuela ranked fourth with 5.260M barrels, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 1.983M, Libya with 1.212M, Algeria with 1.164M, and Kuwait, which shipped 426,000 barrels.

OPEC member states Congo, Iran, and Gabon recorded no crude oil exports to the US during the reporting period.