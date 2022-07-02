Iraq is a top importer of Iranian goods, Iranian official says

Shafaq News/ Iraq is a top importer of Iranian non-oil products, the chairperson of the Iranian-Russian chamber of commerce, Hadi Tizhoush Taban, said on Saturday.

Iran's official news agency, IRNA, quoted Taban as saying, "non-oil Iranian exports yielded 27.7 million tons, valued at 13.069 billion dollars in the first quarter of 2022; 21% above the same period last year."

The Islamic Republic's net trade volume stood at 36 million tons with a net value of 25.5 billion dollars; up by 19.5% above last year's first quarter.

Taban said that China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India are the top importers of Iranian goods, while UAE, China, India, and Germany are Iran's top suppliers.