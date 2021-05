Shafaq News / Ruhallah Gholami, the Director General of Customs in the Ilam province, said that 124 million dollars worth of goods were exported to Iraq in the past two months.

Gholami said in a press conference that these goods had entered Iraq through the Mehran border crossing and that their total weight amounted to 280,000 tons.

He clarified around $16,500,000 worth of goods were summer agricultural products weighing around 65,000 tons