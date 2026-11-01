Shafaq News- Erbil

Apple Pay could soon launch in Iraq as the government holds talks with Apple to introduce the digital payment service and expand the company's presence in the country's digital market, Baligh Abu Kallal, head of the Communications and Media Commission (CMC), said Sunday.

Speaking at a panel discussion during the Erbil International Book Fair, Abu Kallal said that the talks also cover privacy policies, following Apple’s accreditation as a trusted digital platform in Iraq. He added that the discussions include the gaming sector, while the launch of Apple Pay remains subject to completing the necessary technical, legal, and financial procedures.

In August, Abu Kallal said Apple had been approved as a verified digital platform in Iraq after meeting the requirements, bringing the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Arcade, and Apple Ads under the country's regulatory framework.