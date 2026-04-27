Iraq holds fifth spot in 2025 global crude output

Shafaq News- Washington

Iraq ranked fifth among the world’s top oil producers in 2025 with output of 4.39 million barrels per day (bpd), the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Monday.

Global oil production is highly concentrated, with just five countries accounting for roughly half of total output. The United States remained the world’s largest producer at 13.58 million bpd in 2025, followed by Russia at 9.87 million bpd and Saudi Arabia at about 9.51 million bpd. Together, the three countries accounted for nearly 39% of global crude production.

Canada ranked fourth, while Iraq followed, maintaining its position as one of the key suppliers in the global oil market. China came in sixth place. In total, the top ten oil-producing countries represented more than 72% of global output, while the remainder was distributed across dozens of smaller producers.

Regionally, the Middle East continued to dominate production, contributing around 32% of global output. Five countries from the region —Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait— featured among the world’s top ten producers.

The data also pointed to growing uncertainty around energy flows in 2026, particularly amid tensions involving the United States and Iran, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil shipments.